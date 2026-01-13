Kyrgyzstanis can renew their permanent driver's licenses free of charge

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan can renew their permanent driver’s licenses free of charge within one month. Kanybek Tumanbaev, head of the Presidential Affairs Department, reported on social media.

He noted that many questions are received from citizens regarding driver’s licenses.

«Therefore, I decided to clarify this for everyone. By order of the President, from January 15 to February 15, old permanent driver’s licenses can be exchanged for new-style documents free of charge. So don’t waste time and do this right now,» the Head of the Presidential Affairs Department wrote.

The new-style driver’s licenses began to be issued in November 2025. Permanent licenses can be exchanged for new ones at the State Agency for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers.