18:14
USD 87.45
EUR 100.69
RUB 1.08
English

OTS Secretary General welcomes decision to proclaim World Turkic Language Day

Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Kubanychbek Omuraliev, welcomed UNESCO’s decision to proclaim December 15 as World Turkic Language Family Day. The decision was made at the 43rd UNESCO General Conference, held on November 3, 2025 in Samarkand.

Photo Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev

In his statement, Kubanychbek Omuraliev noted that this milestone underscores the ancient roots and universal values of the Turkic language, reflecting its deep historical legacy as a unifying element of the Turkic civilization.

He also emphasized that the proclamation of this day within UNESCO — the foremost institution devoted to safeguarding cultural and linguistic diversity — also testifies to the growing recognition of the Turkic World’s rising identity, values, and role in today’s global landscape.

«We extend sincere congratulations to all Member States and Observers for their contributions to this meaningful initiative,» the statement says.

The Secretary General noted that the Organization of Turkic States remains committed to promoting our shared historical and cultural heritage, strengthening unity among Turkic peoples, and advancing common vision.

The establishment of World Turkic Language Family Day means that December 15 is officially included in the UNESCO calendar as an international commemorative date. Turkic languages ​​now enjoy the same recognized status as, for example, Arabic (December 18) or Russian (June 6), which already have their own days within the UNESCO system.

This decision acknowledges the cultural and historical contribution of Turkic languages ​​and makes it possible to hold annual events under the auspices of UNESCO. These include festivals, scientific conferences, educational programs, and projects aimed at preserving, promoting, and developing Turkic languages, as well as strengthening the cultural identity of the Turkic peoples.
link: https://24.kg/english/349661/
views: 63
Print
Related
President ratifies agreement on establishing Civil Protection Mechanism of OTS
Number of multilateral documents signed following OTS summit in Azerbaijan
Sadyr Japarov invites OTS countries mission to observe parliamentary elections
President Sadyr Japarov summarizes Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of OTS
Bishkek hosts discussions on creation of Turkic Investment Fund
Sadyr Japarov receives Heads of Government of Organization of Turkic States
Roads to be closed in Bishkek due to Organization of Turkic States summit
Sadyr Japarov meets with Security Council Secretaries of OTS members
UNESCO to host first International Conference dedicated to Chingiz Aitmatov
Cholpon-Ata to be declared agricultural capital of Organization of Turkic States
Popular
Weather alert: Heavy rain and snow expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Heavy rain and snow expected in Kyrgyzstan
New Bereket Bank to be established in Kyrgyzstan New Bereket Bank to be established in Kyrgyzstan
Heating season to begin in Bishkek on November 3 Heating season to begin in Bishkek on November 3
Air pollution levels in Bishkek exceed safe limits by up to 2.3 times Air pollution levels in Bishkek exceed safe limits by up to 2.3 times
4 November, Tuesday
17:56
OTS Secretary General welcomes decision to proclaim World Turkic Language Day OTS Secretary General welcomes decision to proclaim Wor...
17:44
Kyrgyzstan tightens penalties for fraud
17:39
Kyrgyzstan and Russia adjust fuel supply plan for 2025
17:20
Belovodsk Kyrgyzmunaizat oil depot returned to state
17:10
Kyrgyzstan tightens oversight of foreign operations for large businesses