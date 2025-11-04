OTS Secretary General welcomes decision to proclaim World Turkic Language Day

Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Kubanychbek Omuraliev, welcomed UNESCO’s decision to proclaim December 15 as World Turkic Language Family Day. The decision was made at the 43rd UNESCO General Conference, held on November 3, 2025 in Samarkand.

Photo Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev

In his statement, Kubanychbek Omuraliev noted that this milestone underscores the ancient roots and universal values of the Turkic language, reflecting its deep historical legacy as a unifying element of the Turkic civilization.

He also emphasized that the proclamation of this day within UNESCO — the foremost institution devoted to safeguarding cultural and linguistic diversity — also testifies to the growing recognition of the Turkic World’s rising identity, values, and role in today’s global landscape.

«We extend sincere congratulations to all Member States and Observers for their contributions to this meaningful initiative,» the statement says.

The Secretary General noted that the Organization of Turkic States remains committed to promoting our shared historical and cultural heritage, strengthening unity among Turkic peoples, and advancing common vision.