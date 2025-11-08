13:08
The Kyrgyz Republic elected to UNESCO Executive Board for 2025–2029

At the 43rd session of the General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), held in Samarkand, the Kyrgyz Republic was elected to the UNESCO Executive Board for the 2025–2029 term, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Executive Board is one of UNESCO’s key governing bodies responsible for preparing the work of the General Conference, implementing its decisions, and defining the Organization’s strategic and programmatic priorities. The Board consists of 58 member states elected for a four-year term.

Kyrgyzstan previously served effectively as a member of this body from 2019 to 2023.

Membership in the Executive Board provides the Kyrgyz Republic with an opportunity to play an active role in shaping UNESCO’s strategic directions, promoting the priorities of Kyrgyzstan and Central Asia, and strengthening international cooperation in the fields of education, science, culture, and communication.
