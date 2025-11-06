21:10
UNESCO establishes International Nomadic Heritage Day at Kyrgyzstan's initiative

On November 6, the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference unanimously adopted a resolution initiated by Kyrgyzstan proclaiming September 22 as International Day of Nomadic Heritage. The National Commission of the Kyrgyz Republic for UNESCO said.

The resolution aims to promote global recognition of the cultural, historical, and social significance of the nomadic way of life and its contribution to global cultural diversity and sustainable development.

The document was presented at the meeting by Mirbek Mambetaliev, Minister of Culture, Information, and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic. He stated that UNESCO recognition will be an important step in promoting nomadic heritage and supporting projects related to its study and transmission to future generations.

Experts believe that establishing such a date will strengthen Kyrgyzstan’s international status as a guardian of nomadic culture, open up opportunities for the development of cultural diplomacy and ethnotourism, and draw attention to the preservation of traditions, crafts, and intangible heritage, including the Manas epic and nomad games.
