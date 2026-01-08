13:47
USD 87.44
EUR 102.52
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzstan among top 10 importers of chocolate from Russia

Kyrgyzstan has entered the top ten list of major importers of chocolate from Russia. Data from the UN Comtrade platform say.

Kazakhstan, Belarus, and Uzbekistan were the top three buyers of Russian chocolate in 2025.

According to the Federal Center for Export Development Agroexport, from January to September, Kazakh companies imported chocolate worth $192 million, Belarus — $123 million, and Uzbekistan — over $68 million.

Azerbaijan and Armenia ranked fourth and fifth with imports valued at $48 million and $28.5 million, respectively. Kyrgyzstan followed in sixth place with $26.1 million, ahead of Georgia ($19.5 million) and China ($14.4 million).

The top ten also included Moldova ($7.7 million) and Serbia ($6.8 million).
link: https://24.kg/english/357242/
views: 138
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan among top 5 countries actively purchasing sparkling wine from Russia
Cabinet approves rules for assessing vehicles imported from third countries
Kyrgyzstan among top 5 importers of Russian cottage cheese and cheese
Russia's Perm Krai increases timber exports to Kyrgyzstan sixfold
Kyrgyzstan launches digital system for allocating meat import quotas
Cabinet of Ministers amends regulations on taxation and import of goods
Russia extends simplified import procedure for goods from Kyrgyzstan
Large batch of expired "premium products" destroyed in Bishkek
Russian President blames “black imports” for long truck queues at border
Customs Service uncovers illegal import and sale of mobile phones in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
418 people die in air crashes worldwide in 2025 418 people die in air crashes worldwide in 2025
Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan among top 3 cheapest destinations for Russians Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan among top 3 cheapest destinations for Russians
Kamchybek Tashiev performs pilgrimage to Mecca — social media Kamchybek Tashiev performs pilgrimage to Mecca — social media
Steinway & Sons grand piano worth 25 million soms installed at Opera Theater Steinway & Sons grand piano worth 25 million soms installed at Opera Theater
8 January, Thursday
12:59
Kyrgyzstan among top 10 importers of chocolate from Russia Kyrgyzstan among top 10 importers of chocolate from Ru...
12:31
Interior Ministry warns of risk of apartment burglaries during New Year holidays
12:25
Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Culture developing legislation on bloggers
12:18
Antimonopoly Service returns over 5 million to consumers following complaints
12:13
Oruntaev inspects construction of wastewater treatment facilities in Cholpon-Ata