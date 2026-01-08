Kyrgyzstan among top 10 importers of chocolate from Russia

Kyrgyzstan has entered the top ten list of major importers of chocolate from Russia. Data from the UN Comtrade platform say.

Kazakhstan, Belarus, and Uzbekistan were the top three buyers of Russian chocolate in 2025.

According to the Federal Center for Export Development Agroexport, from January to September, Kazakh companies imported chocolate worth $192 million, Belarus — $123 million, and Uzbekistan — over $68 million.

Azerbaijan and Armenia ranked fourth and fifth with imports valued at $48 million and $28.5 million, respectively. Kyrgyzstan followed in sixth place with $26.1 million, ahead of Georgia ($19.5 million) and China ($14.4 million).

The top ten also included Moldova ($7.7 million) and Serbia ($6.8 million).