Snowstorms in Turkey: Turkish Airlines cancels more than 60 flights

Turkish Airlines has decided to cancel more than 60 flights today due to heavy snowfall in several cities across the country, company spokesperson Yahya Üstün said.

«Sixty-one flights scheduled for December 31 have been canceled due to deteriorating weather conditions in eastern and central Turkey,» he posted on X social media platform.

A large part of the country has been under the influence of freezing temperatures since December 26 due to cold air flows from Russia and Iceland. Turkey’s General Directorate of Meteorology has issued a yellow weather warning for most regions on Wednesday because of heavy snowfall.
