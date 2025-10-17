Risk assessment for domestic violence cases enshrined in law

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed amendments to several legislative acts — the Code of Offenses and the Law on Protection Against Domestic Violence.

The document, adopted by the Zhogorku Kenesh on September 11, 2025, aims to improve the implementation of Kyrgyzstan’s international commitments under the Declaration on the Elimination of Violence against Women (UN General Assembly Resolution 48/104 of December 20, 1993), the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (Resolution 34/180 of December 18, 1979), as well as Clause 25.2 of Goal 8 of the National Action Plan on Achieving Gender Equality for 2022–2024, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers’ Resolution No. 513 of September 16, 2022.

Under the new law: