Risk assessment for domestic violence cases enshrined in law

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed amendments to several legislative acts — the Code of Offenses and the Law on Protection Against Domestic Violence.

The document, adopted by the Zhogorku Kenesh on September 11, 2025, aims to improve the implementation of Kyrgyzstan’s international commitments under the Declaration on the Elimination of Violence against Women (UN General Assembly Resolution 48/104 of December 20, 1993), the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (Resolution 34/180 of December 18, 1979), as well as Clause 25.2 of Goal 8 of the National Action Plan on Achieving Gender Equality for 2022–2024, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers’ Resolution No. 513 of September 16, 2022.

Under the new law:

  • The detention period is increased from 7 to 14 days;
  • Prohibitions and/or restrictions with electronic monitoring may be imposed by court order for up to three months for offenses related to domestic violence;
  • Article 70, Domestic Violence, is supplemented with the concept of «stalking»;
  • Evasion by an offender from participation in a correctional program or from complying with prohibitions and/or restrictions with electronic monitoring is punishable by from 7 to 14 days of arrest;
  • The internal affairs bodies are now authorized to conduct risk assessments for every report of domestic violence.
