15:41
USD 87.45
EUR 101.91
RUB 1.14
English

Chinese investors show interest in building Ala-Too Resort

Chinese investors who have implemented major hotel projects in their own country have expressed interest in constructing Ala-Too Resort in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The state enterprise responsible for developing the resort zone reported.

The company reported that representatives of Chinese construction firms, together with Azamat Kadyraliev, head of the Cabinet’s Decision-Preparation Department, and Zharkynbek Maksutov, director of Ala-Too Resort state enterprise, inspected the site of the future resort.

The enterprise noted that, on the president’s initiative and with state support, access roads, a cable car, and water supply facilities are actively being built. The investors expressed their intention to take part in the second phase of the auction for plots designated for the future tourist town of Jyrgalan.

The first phase of the auction took place in July, when local investors purchased 14 lots. The second auction, offering additional 35 land plots, will be announced in the coming days.

Under the terms, if a foreign investor wins a lot, the land for construction of hotels, apartments, cottages, an ethno-village, restaurants, and other facilities will be leased for 49 years. Local investors, however, may obtain land ownership.

The auction will be held both openly and online, and is open to local and foreign investors, construction companies, and tourism industry representatives.
link: https://24.kg/english/353806/
views: 131
Print
Related
SCNS denies reports of mass marriages between Kyrgyz and Chinese citizens
SCNS Chairman comments on detentions of Chinese citizens in Kyrgyzstan
SCNS detains Chinese citizen — director of gold deposit
Ala-Too Resort state enterprise transformed into JSC with 100 % state stake
Ala Too Resort construction: Road repairs to ski cluster begin
Sadyr Japarov discusses cable car projects with head of Doppelmayr
President of Kyrgyzstan shares details of Ala-Too Resort cluster construction
President launches construction of Ala-Too Resort ski cluster
Ala-Too Resort cluster: All land plots put up for auction sold
Citizens of China attacked in Bishkek
Popular
Kyrgyzstan launches new project to plant fruit orchards along roadways Kyrgyzstan launches new project to plant fruit orchards along roadways
Center for Fishery and Aquaculture Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan Center for Fishery and Aquaculture Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan sign package of agreements to expand cooperation Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan sign package of agreements to expand cooperation
Kyrgyz gold showcased on stage at Binance Blockchain Week 2025 in Dubai Kyrgyz gold showcased on stage at Binance Blockchain Week 2025 in Dubai
8 December, Monday
15:34
Traffic for heavy trucks temporarily restricted on Too-Ashuu pass Traffic for heavy trucks temporarily restricted on Too-...
14:45
Chinese investors show interest in building Ala-Too Resort
14:32
Woman in Sokuluk dies after severe beating by husband
14:25
Another group of “droppers” detained in Chui region
14:10
Bishkek HPP has sufficient coal reserves for uninterrupted operation