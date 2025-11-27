SCNS Chairman comments on detentions of Chinese citizens in Kyrgyzstan

Speaking at the capsule-laying ceremony for the construction of a maternity hospital in Chui region, the head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), Kamchybek Tashiev, commented on the recent detentions of Chinese citizens in Kyrgyzstan.

He noted that thanks to sound government policy, major projects such as China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, multi-story residential buildings through the State Mortgage Company, Azattyk Arena stadium, bridges on the Northern Bypass Road, a multifunctional shopping mall on the site of the Osh market, strategically important internal roads, factories, plants, and numerous large-scale facilities are currently being built.

«Nevertheless, some forces and individuals are spreading false information through social media about the allegedly excessive number of Chinese workers or a ’takeover’ of the country. However, most of these claims are untrue.

Of the arriving Chinese citizens, only 10 percent are investors, businessmen, and tourists investing in business and tourism. The remaining 90 percent come as ordinary workers in the construction industry for periods ranging from two months to one year, after which they leave the country. All of them are thoroughly checked and monitored by the competent authorities,» Kamchybek Tashiev noted.

At the same time, as the SCNS head added, instructions have been given to strictly enforce measures within the framework of Kyrgyz law in cases of violations by foreigners.

«For example, in connection with the beating of a local resident by workers from China Road company, which was building a bridge on the Northern Bypass Road, 44 Chinese citizens were detained, a criminal case was opened, 16 were placed in pretrial detention, and the remaining 28 were fined. It was noted that the detention of foreigners who violate the law leads to a slowdown in construction. Nevertheless, the goal is to strictly suppress any type of violation.

In light of the circumstances that have arisen, explanatory and preventative measures have been carried out among the heads of state and private enterprises, construction and logistics companies, and instructions have been given to create conditions for the work and temporary residence of foreign citizens, including Chinese citizens, and to restrict their access beyond construction sites,» the statement says.