SCNS detains Chinese citizen — director of gold deposit

The general director of Dolpran gold deposit in Kemin district of Chui region of Kyrgyzstan has been detained. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It is noted that numerous violations have been revealed in the activities of Kemin Resource Group LLC, whose general director is T.D., a citizen of the People’s Republic of China.

destruction of the earth’s surface over an area of 14,398.6 square meters;

non-compliance with the technical design;

failure to comply with the terms of the license agreement;

provision of inaccurate data to the reserves commission;

numerous violations of the Law «On Industrial Safety of Hazardous Production Facilities» and the safety rules for open-pit mining production processes.

According to the SCNS, a commission consisting of employees of the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Forestry Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations identified the following at Dolpran gold deposit:

According to the expert opinion, the activities of the mine caused particularly large damage to the environment.

It is reported that the general director of the gold mining enterprise was placed in the pretrial detention center of SCNS on the basis of a ruling by the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek.