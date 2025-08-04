First millionaires emerge among participants of Social Contract program

The first five millionaires have emerged among participants of Kyrgyzstan’s Social Contract program, each earning over 1 million soms in annual income, which allowed them to expand their business and create new jobs. The press service of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

This year, the amount of financial support provided under the program was increased from 100,000 to 150,000 soms. The measure aims to encourage active participation of low-income families, improve their financial well-being, and support small business development.

In 2025, a total of 13,333 families received an opportunity to participate in the program with the increased funding. In the first half of the year, 6,046 applications were submitted, and 2,241 families have already received their social contracts. Overall, the program currently benefits 9,078 individuals, including 4,508 children and 45 people with disabilities.

Program participants mainly pursue projects in agriculture (68.9 percent), followed by manufacturing (11.9 percent), services (10 percent), and trade (9.2 percent).

Participants also have an opportunity to receive interest-free loans of up to 200,000 soms for a period of up to three years, provided they follow an approved business plan.

Since the introduction of this loan mechanism, 254 citizens have received such support.

Monitoring has shown that the most successful business sectors among participants include clothing production, food services, retail trade, and beauty salon services.