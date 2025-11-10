Over 12,000 families sign social contracts in Kyrgyzstan

As of November 10, 2025, over 12,200 social contracts have been signed with low-income families across the country. The press service of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The goal of the program is to provide targeted support to vulnerable families to overcome poverty through business development.

The business programs of social contract participants are implemented in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, trade, and services.

Looking at the areas of signed social contracts, the greatest demand was in agriculture—9,373 projects. At least 1,112 projects are being implemented in the service sector, 925 in manufacturing, and 727 in trade.

Of the total number of participants, 10,902 are women. A quota of 13,333 program participants has been set for 2025.