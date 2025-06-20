14:22
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Social contract: Certificates for 150,000 soms presented in Kochkor district

The Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan, Ravshanbek Sabirov, presented the first certificates for 150,000 soms each to participants of the Social Contract program in Kochkor district.

According to him, over the past three years, taking into account the rise in prices for goods and services, the amount of social assistance under the program has been increased from 100,000 to 150,000 soms.

To date, 35,226 contracts have been concluded, while about 95 percent of the participants are women from rural areas. Since its launch, the program has helped create more than 43,000 additional jobs, improving the living conditions of more than 190,000 people throughout the republic.

The official paid special attention to successful cases in Kochkor district. At least 264 business projects have been implemented there in three years, including:

  • 131 — in agriculture;
  • 88 — in the manufacturing sector;
  • 28 — in the service sector;
  • 17 — in trade.

As an example, participant Gulbarchyn Munarbek kyzy, a mother of five children, was mentioned. Her annual income from a business opened with the support of the contract reached 1 million soms.

In 2025, the program plans to cover 13,333 families.

«You are the driving force of a new economic wave. Your ideas, turned into reality, help develop regions and create jobs. Let this day be the beginning of your great path to success! Together with you, we can build a strong country,» Ravshanbek Sabirov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/333486/
views: 141
Print
Related
34 Kyrgyzstanis who signed social contract receive interest-free loans
18,076 families become participants of Social Contract program
Social Contract participants to get interest-free loans
95 families in Osh receive 100,000 soms each to start their own business
More than 8,000 families in Kyrgyzstan sign social contract with state
Sadyr Japarov to take part in meeting on social mobilization Zhany Kadam
More than 4,000 families apply for participation in Social Contract program
About 12,000 families become participants of Social Contract program
144 beekeeping farms opened in Kyrgyzstan under Social Contract program
More than 2,000 new production facilities opened under Social Contract
Popular
Kyrgyzstan may be added to U.S. entry ban list Kyrgyzstan may be added to U.S. entry ban list
Heatwave warning: Air temperature in Kyrgyzstan to reach 41°C Heatwave warning: Air temperature in Kyrgyzstan to reach 41°C
Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents car to large family Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents car to large family
Pipe burst in Bishkek leaves dozens of apartment buildings without water Pipe burst in Bishkek leaves dozens of apartment buildings without water
20 June, Friday
14:20
E-Diplomat institution to be established under MFA with 40 staff positions E-Diplomat institution to be established under MFA with...
14:14
Teenager drowns in GES-5 water reservoir
13:32
Lightning strikes house in Kudaibergen area in Bishkek
13:24
Kyrgyzstan proposes growing sugar beet seeds for Belarus
13:08
Social contract: Certificates for 150,000 soms presented in Kochkor district