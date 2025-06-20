Social contract: Certificates for 150,000 soms presented in Kochkor district

The Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan, Ravshanbek Sabirov, presented the first certificates for 150,000 soms each to participants of the Social Contract program in Kochkor district.

According to him, over the past three years, taking into account the rise in prices for goods and services, the amount of social assistance under the program has been increased from 100,000 to 150,000 soms.

To date, 35,226 contracts have been concluded, while about 95 percent of the participants are women from rural areas. Since its launch, the program has helped create more than 43,000 additional jobs, improving the living conditions of more than 190,000 people throughout the republic.

The official paid special attention to successful cases in Kochkor district. At least 264 business projects have been implemented there in three years, including:

131 — in agriculture;

88 — in the manufacturing sector;

28 — in the service sector;

17 — in trade.

As an example, participant Gulbarchyn Munarbek kyzy, a mother of five children, was mentioned. Her annual income from a business opened with the support of the contract reached 1 million soms.

In 2025, the program plans to cover 13,333 families.

«You are the driving force of a new economic wave. Your ideas, turned into reality, help develop regions and create jobs. Let this day be the beginning of your great path to success! Together with you, we can build a strong country,» Ravshanbek Sabirov said.