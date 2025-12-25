Transport Ministry completes construction of road to remote Zardaly village

Construction of Sary-Talaa — Kyzyl-Tash — Zardaly road has been completed in Batken region. The Ministry of Transport and Communications’ press service reported.

The project has been commissioned. A 30-meter iron bridge has been built across the road.

Zardaly is located in a high-mountain, remote area of ​ Batken region. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, visiting the village on September 29, 2024, promised that a road would be built there in 2025, along with projects to provide electricity and construct a small hydroelectric power plant.