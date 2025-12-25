Kyrgyzstan’s Labor Ministry clarifies policy on attracting foreign labor

Amid public discussions regarding the attraction of foreign labor and the stay of foreign citizens in Kyrgyzstan, the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of the Kyrgyz Republic stated that the country is pursuing a balanced and controlled state policy in this area.

The attraction of foreign specialists is carried out strictly within the framework of current legislation and in line with the real needs of the national economy. It is temporary in nature and aimed at implementing investment, infrastructure, and other projects that require specific professional skills and expertise.

The ministry emphasized that one of the key principles is preventing the displacement of Kyrgyzstanis from the domestic labor market. All procedures—from quotas and permits to the conditions of stay of foreign nationals—are under the control of authorized state bodies, and violations of labor and migration legislation are strictly addressed.

Processes related to attracting foreign labor are regulated jointly with other government agencies. Special attention is paid to the transparency of procedures, the observance of labor rights, and the gradual increase in the share of local personnel in implemented projects.

Citizens were also informed where they can seek clarification on issues related to use of foreign labor:

Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic:

Bishkek, 10, Togolok Moldo Street, phone: +996 312 663070

Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of the Kyrgyz Republic:

Bishkek, 215, Tynystanov Street.