Operation of foam plastic manufacturing plant in Lebedinovka suspended

Operation of foam plastic manufacturing plant in the village of Lebedinovka has been suspended for violation of environmental regulations. The Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision reported.

A joint inspection with the municipal inspectorate was carried out based on video footage published on Facebook at the foam plastic manufacturing plant of Bars Medved LLC located in Lebedinovka.

The inspection revealed that the plant lacked a gas filtration system, which constitutes a violation of environmental and safety regulations. A fine of 28,000 soms was imposed under Article 230 of the Administrative Offenses Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

To ensure environmental safety, the plant’s operations have been temporarily suspended until gas filtration equipment is installed.