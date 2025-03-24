Modern livestock market under construction in Bishkek

A modern livestock market and a slaughterhouse for 175 million soms are under construction in Bishkek. The press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Bakyt Torobaev familiarized with the construction of Altyn Kazyk complex, including a modern cattle market and a slaughterhouse.

He emphasized that such a complex is very important nowadays to serve the city’s population.

«Bishkek has turned into a large metropolis. As part of the administrative-territorial reform, it has become even larger than ever, with a population of about 1.5 million people. In these conditions, we are solving the problem of a modern livestock market, a slaughterhouse that would provide the capital with high-quality meat products, at the same time meeting international sanitary and veterinary requirements.

In this area, domestic investors, our entrepreneurs will build this complex and provide quality services to the residents of Bishkek. We are working closely together, helping at the governmental level and at the same time controlling the construction requirements. We hope that this complex will be put into operation this year. And those markets that will not meet sanitary standards will be closed. We will create conditions for public access to organic meat products that meet veterinary requirements,» Bakyt Torobaev said.

Recall, Altyn Kazyk livestock market with a slaughterhouse with a total area of 3.7 hectares will be put into operation in May-June 2025. Currently, the construction works are almost 40 percent complete. The volume of investments will amount to 175 million soms.