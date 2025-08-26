Bishkek closes old livestock markets: All traders move to new bazaar

All livestock markets in Bishkek will be moved to a new, modern market, which is being built on the bypass road. Aziz Baiysov, head of Mayevka Municipal Territorial Administration, said on August 26. The opening of the new market is expected to take place on September 2.

In this regard, local authorities held a conversation with livestock breeders. They urged those gathered to book trading places at the new market and added that all livestock markets in the capital will soon close.

According to Aziz Baiysov, the new market will provide modern amenities for traders and buyers. This will improve trading conditions and increase safety in the markets.

Currently, livestock markets in Bishkek are located in the following places:

Suburban market — located in Pervomaysky district.

— located in Pervomaysky district. Narboto — located in Sverdlovsky district.

— located in Sverdlovsky district. Zhantai — located in Pervomaysky district.

With the opening of the new market on the bypass road, all these markets will be closed and livestock trade will be centralized at the new facility.

It is noted that the new market will meet international standards and provide improved conditions for trading and slaughtering livestock. This will improve the quality of meat products and improve sanitary conditions in the markets.

Residents and entrepreneurs interested in trading at the new market can book trading spaces in advance to ensure a place for doing business.