Yurt contest to take place in Bishkek

Mykty Boz Ui (The Best Yurt) contest will be held within the framework of the 6th World Epics Festival in Bishkek. The Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The aims of the festival are to preserve the cultural values ​​of mankind, to popularize them and to strengthen intercultural relations.

To participate in the contest, craftsmen should present a finished yurt, which was made using traditional technologies. There are no other restrictions, but yurts that were presented at previous contests will not be allowed to participate this year.

The winners will be selected by an independent jury.

Mykty Boz Ui contest will be held from September 22 to September 25. Yurts selected for participation in the contest will be installed in front of the building of the Toktogul Satylganov National Philharmonic Hall. The winners of the competition will be awarded with certificates, diplomas and cash prizes from the Ministry of Culture.