Turkish Airlines ready to increase number of flights to Manas Airport

A meeting was held in Istanbul between Manasbek Samidinov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC, and Bilal Ekşi, Chairman of the Board of Turkish Airlines, with the participation of Chyngyz Toktobekov, Consul General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Istanbul.

According to the company’s press service, the parties discussed expanding cooperation between the national airline Asman Airlines and Turkish Airlines.

«The Turkish side confirmed their readiness to work together and expressed intention to increase the number of passenger and cargo flights, including flights with technical stops at Manas International Airport. This partnership creates new opportunities for the development of Kyrgyzstan’s aviation infrastructure and improves the quality of air travel within the country and on international routes,» the press service noted.

The Kyrgyz side invited the Turkish Airlines CEO to the opening of the renovated airport complex at Manas International Airport, scheduled for the summer of 2026.