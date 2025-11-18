Debureaucratization in Kyrgyzstan: Permits for business to be cut in half

Kyrgyzstan is expected to see a radical and one-time reduction in the number of permits required for business by 55-60 percent. The Ministry of Justice reported.

The ministry noted that the introduction of regulatory guillotine in the area of permits is the beginning of one of the key stages of debureaucratization.

«This decision changes the approach to regulating entrepreneurial activity and eliminates excessive requirements that have complicated business operations for years,» the ministry emphasized.

According to its data, the Ministry of Economy and Commerce has already published a draft presidential decree for public discussion following a large-scale inventory of permits.

«Together with state and non-state structures, the ministry analyzed more than 900 existing licenses, permits, certificates, mandatory certifications, accreditations, expert opinions, and other regulatory documents. Seventy-four agencies participated in the work, which made it possible to obtain a complete picture of the current regulatory burden,» the Ministry of Justice clarified.

The analysis showed that a significant part of the requirements had long since lost their relevance:

214 documents (23.64 percent) were recognized as problematic or outdated and recommended for cancellation;

58 documents (6.41 percent) could be transferred to other government agencies;

87 documents (9.61 percent) are not regulatory at all, although they were previously considered as such;

36 documents (3.98 percent) are no longer issued or have effectively expired.

It is noted that the draft also includes proposals from the business community, which recommended canceling or simplifying 16 documents.

As a result, a list of 431 permits has been compiled. Thus, the total number has been reduced by more than half.