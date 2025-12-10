16:25
Robert Prosinečki appointed head coach of Kyrgyz national football team

European coach Robert Prosinečki has officially taken charge of the national football team of Kyrgyzstan. The contract was signed today, December 10, in the presence of KFU President Kamchybek Tashiev.

Under the terms of the agreement, Prosinečki will lead the team for one year and one month. If the national team performs successfully at the 2027 Asian Cup, the contract will be automatically extended for another three years.

Kamchybek Tashiev noted that the arrival of such a renowned coach will give the team new impetus: the team faces major challenges, and significant improvements in both play and training structure are expected under Prosinečki’s leadership.

Robert Prosinečki is one of the notable figures in world football. As a coach, he has led the national teams of Croatia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkey, and Montenegro, as well as worked with several European clubs.

As a footballer, he played for Real Madrid, Barcelona, Crvena Zvezda, and other top clubs, and in 1998 won a bronze medal at the FIFA World Cup with the Croatian national team.

Kyrgyzstan hopes that Prosinečki’s appointment will elevate the national team to a new level and strengthen its position on the international stage.
