Kyrgyzstan asks Lithuania to inform about restrictions for freight carriers

Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Meder Abakirov had a telephone conversation with Lithuanian Deputy Foreign Minister Audra Plepytė. The parties discussed bilateral cooperation and the conditions for Kyrgyz freight carriers to cross the Lithuanian border. The press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral dialogue and agreements between the two countries. Interest in holding political consultations to further develop cooperation was noted.

The issue of freight carriers crossing the Lithuanian border from Kyrgyzstan was also raised. Meder Abakirov noted the need for prompt notification of any possible restrictions or temporary measures that may be introduced on the Lithuanian side. This will ensure uninterrupted transportation and expedite the resolution of any emerging situations. Meder Abakirov and Audra Plepytė discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation in trade and economy, agriculture, processing industry, and other sectors.