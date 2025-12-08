Bishkek’s main New Year Tree to be lit up on December 15

Municipal workers are actively preparing for the official lighting of the city’s main New Year symbol. According to Bishkek Vice Mayor Victoria Mozgacheva, the 35-meter tree on Ala-Too Square has been used for several years.

To save the city budget, the municipality is reusing existing decorations.

«Of course, given the wear and tear, we try to renew some of the decorations. The design of the main New Year symbol changes every year, but we usually opt for a more classic style,» Mozgacheva said.

She noted that last year the tree was decorated in the colors of the national flag. This year the design reflects the colors of Bishkek and takes into account the tree’s current placement. The color scheme is also chosen to harmonize with the pedestal of the Manas monument next to which the tree stands.

From December 15 to January 15, Ala-Too Square will also house a pedestrian zone with food courts, Ayaz Ata and Santa Claus houses. A large ice rink is nearing completion.

«This winter, Ala-Too Square will become a cultural attraction for young people, children, city residents and guests, so we decided to keep the rink open until February,» Viktoria Mozgacheva said.

She emphasized that not a single tyiyn from the city budget has been spent on decorating the square and the tree — all expenses, including utilities, are covered by entrepreneurs.

The vice mayor added that municipal workers, together with the Main Traffic Safety Department, will manage traffic in the city center. Roads will be closed on December 15 during the day and on New Year’s Eve, and on other days traffic will be regulated depending on the number of visitors.

Mozgacheva also responded to a frequently asked question from residents about the tree’s unusual location this year. «We moved the tree closer to the Manas monument to free up as much space as possible for the ice rink,» she said.