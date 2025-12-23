21:47
Decorating New Year tree on Ala-Too Square cost Bishkek budget 2 million soms

About 2 million soms were spent on decorating the New Year tree on Ala-Too Square in Bishkek. The funds were used to purchase additional ornaments and broken garlands. Vice Mayor Viktoria Mozgacheva announced this at a regular session of the Bishkek City Council.

According to her, the company Severnoye Siyanie fully assumed responsibility for decorating the pedestrian zone.

«It works according to our designs and under our supervision. The municipal enterprise Bishkeksvet only provides assistance with decorating the central fountain area. In addition to covering all expenses for installing the decorations, the company also pays all utility costs to the municipal enterprises Tazalyk, Bishkekvodokanal, and Bishkeksvet,» Viktoria Mozgacheva said.

She emphasized that commercial banks did not take part in decorating the central square for the New Year.

The official lighting ceremony of Bishkek’s main New Year tree took place on December 15.
