Central square of Bishkek to be temporarily closed for New Year tree lighting

The central square of Bishkek will be temporarily closed today, Nursultan Muratbekov, head of the press service of the city’s Department of the Patrol Police Service, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, starting at 3:00 p.m., a section of Chui Avenue from Erkindik Boulevard to Panfilov Street will be closed to traffic.

«We cannot say yet when traffic will resume. This will depend on when people disperse. The New Year tree lighting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.,» Nursultan Muratbekov added.

The city’s main New Year tree will be officially lit up today by Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev.