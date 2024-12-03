12:09
USD 86.80
EUR 91.17
RUB 0.82
English

Country's main New Year tree will be lit up in mid-December — Bishkek Vice Mayor

The country’s main New Year tree will be lit up in Bishkek on the central Ala-Too Square in mid-December. Bishkek Vice Mayor Victoria Mozgacheva told journalists.

This time, the New Year’s composition with the tree is installed in the middle of the new fountain complex. The height of the tree is 32 meters, the diameter is 13 meters.

According to Victoria Mozgacheva, the City Hall is trying to use everything it has as rationally and effectively as possible, and to make it beautiful.

She also told about the decoration of the center of Bishkek to please the city residents and guests of the capital. There will be a New Year town, an area for master classes, a concert venue, and a food court. The country’s main New Year tree will be decorated the same as last year, and the square will be decorated in a new way. Most of the materials and compositions are those that have already been used, the rest were purchased.

About 1.5 million soms were allocated for decoration of the square.
link: https://24.kg/english/312915/
views: 128
Print
Related
24.kg news agency wishes Kyrgyzstanis a Happy New Year!
New Year tree catches fire in Kara-Kul
More than 10,000 police officers to ensure security during New Year holidays
New Year tree lit up in Osh city
New Year’s gift fair takes place in Bishkek
New Year tree market opened in Bishkek
New Year tree being installed in Bishkek
EU Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan wishes Kyrgyzstanis a Happy New Year
Ambassador of India wishes successful development of relations between countries
Traffic movement to be restricted in center of Bishkek on January 31
Popular
Illegal sale of property for 26 million soms revealed at Defense Ministry base Illegal sale of property for 26 million soms revealed at Defense Ministry base
Georgia suspends EU accession talks: Rallies begin Georgia suspends EU accession talks: Rallies begin
Edil Baisalov explains problems with Mir cards by mercantile interests of banks Edil Baisalov explains problems with Mir cards by mercantile interests of banks
Hackers steal $17 million from Central Bank of Uganda Hackers steal $17 million from Central Bank of Uganda
3 December, Tuesday
11:50
Lawyers appeal to President with request to release Samat Matsakov Lawyers appeal to President with request to release Sam...
11:25
Treaty on allied relations between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan ratified
11:09
254 road accidents involving buses, minibuses registered since beginning of 2024
11:01
Country's main New Year tree will be lit up in mid-December — Bishkek Vice Mayor
10:39
31 citizens of Uzbekistan detained at UAE airport