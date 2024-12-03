Country's main New Year tree will be lit up in mid-December — Bishkek Vice Mayor

The country’s main New Year tree will be lit up in Bishkek on the central Ala-Too Square in mid-December. Bishkek Vice Mayor Victoria Mozgacheva told journalists.

This time, the New Year’s composition with the tree is installed in the middle of the new fountain complex. The height of the tree is 32 meters, the diameter is 13 meters.

According to Victoria Mozgacheva, the City Hall is trying to use everything it has as rationally and effectively as possible, and to make it beautiful.

She also told about the decoration of the center of Bishkek to please the city residents and guests of the capital. There will be a New Year town, an area for master classes, a concert venue, and a food court. The country’s main New Year tree will be decorated the same as last year, and the square will be decorated in a new way. Most of the materials and compositions are those that have already been used, the rest were purchased.

About 1.5 million soms were allocated for decoration of the square.