Several streets in center of Bishkek to be partially closed on May 8-9

Several streets in the center of Bishkek will be temporarily closed in connection with the festive events on May 8 and May 9. The City Hall reported.

According to the Patrol Police Service Department, traffic will be restricted:

  • On Ibraimov Street — from Zhibek Zholu Avenue to Chui Avenue;
  • On Shopokov Street — from Zhibek Zholu Avenue to Chui Avenue;
  • On Chui Avenue — from Kurmanjan Datka Street to Turusbekov Street.

The municipality informs that events to mark Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War will begin on May 8 with a ceremonial military parade on the central Ala-Too Square. It will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 12. Servicemen of the Armed Forces and other law enforcement and security agencies will take part in the parade. The air part of the march will involve aviation from Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

An exhibition of military equipment will open on Frunze Street (from Shopokov Street to Ibraimov Street) on this day.

On May 9, the traditional Immortal Regiment march will take place, starting at 9 a.m. from the Dair Asanov Park and ending at the Eternal Flame memorial on Victory Square.

A requiem rally will take place on Victory Square at 10 a.m.

«Songs of Victory» concert on Ala-Too Square will begin at 5 p.m. The program includes performances by Kyrgyz and Russian pop stars, exhibitions, and interactive sites. The festive day will end with a drone show.
