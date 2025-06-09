Traffic safety control on Bishkek-Balykchy road strengthened

Traffic safety control on Bishkek-Balykchy road has been strengthened. The press service of the Main Traffic Safety Department reported.

The deputy head of the department, Aibek Dzhumagulov, checked the work procedure of road inspectors on Bishkek-Naryn-Torugart highway and familiarized himself with the conditions created for drivers.

The technical serviceability of body cameras, AvtoUragan vehicles, electronic tablets and communication equipment provided to employees as part of digitalization was also checked. Corresponding instructions were also given on the prevention of road accidents and traffic jams.

Inspectors were reminded of the inadmissibility of chaotic trading on the roadsides.

Recall, more than 5,000 police officers and over 1,000 people’s guards will be deployed in resort and mass-visited areas during the summer.