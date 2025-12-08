Tashiev orders removal of structures narrowing road near TsUM in Bishkek

A video circulating on social media shows Chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev visiting a construction site in front of TsUM (Central Department Store) in central part of Bishkek. In the footage, he addresses the project manager of Old Bishkek, Nariman Tuleev, saying, «It is necessary to solve not your problem, but first and foremost the problem of the city’s residents.»

The project must solve citizens’ problems, not your own issues. Kamchybek Tashiev

Today, the Deputy Head of the Cabinet of Ministers — SCNS Chairman, on behalf of President Sadyr Japarov, inspected ongoing construction on Chui Avenue. Recently, social media users have actively discussed the appearance of commercial structures, parking areas, and bus stops along TsUM and GUM, which, according to residents, have narrowed the roadway and worsened traffic conditions.

At the site, Tashiev ordered the immediate dismantling of the structures and bus stops along the road. He instructed the Ministry of Construction, the City Hall, and other responsible agencies to promptly restore the road surface and ensure comfortable conditions for residents’ movement.

The construction company’s management stated that it will take responsibility for restoring the road and bringing the surrounding infrastructure into proper condition as soon as possible.

Construction in central part of Bishkek has long caused public dissatisfaction. Residents noted that the areas where structures are being built along the avenue previously housed flowerbeds and pedestrian zones.