Road to remote Zardaly village is ready: Opening expected in coming days

Construction of Sary-Talaa — Kyzyl-Tash — Zardaly road, leading to one of the region’s most remote mountain villages, is nearing completion in Batken region. According to the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan, the project will be commissioned in the coming days.

The road is 17.5 kilometers long. Widening and leveling of the roadway have been fully completed. A new 30-meter metal bridge structure is 95 percent finished.

Visiting Zardaly on September 29, 2024, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov promised that the road would be built in 2025, along with projects to provide the village with electricity and construct a small hydroelectric power station.

Zardaly is one of the most high-altitude and hard-to-reach villages in Batken region.