President’s decree: New rules for political and special positions

The Decree of the President on amendments to the Law «On State Civil and Municipal Service» will come into force in Kyrgyzstan on June 16. It regulates the legal status of persons holding political state, special state and political municipal positions. The document is aimed at increasing the transparency and responsibility of officials, as well as streamlining their rights and responsibilities.

According to the decree, the following categories of positions fall under the law:

  • Political state positions: for example, ministers, deputy ministers, heads of state committees and agencies;
  • Special state positions: high-ranking positions in law enforcement agencies, for example, heads of law enforcement agencies, prosecutors, state security services;
  • Political municipal positions: heads and deputy heads of local administrations, heads of municipal councils.

The document establishes uniform rules for these categories of employees. The provisions of the law on state and municipal service apply to them, unless their status is regulated by other regulatory legal acts. The law regulates issues of labor discipline, rights and obligations, responsibility and social guarantees.

Officials are prohibited from engaging in entrepreneurship, participating in party activities during service, or using official resources for personal purposes. At the same time, they are guaranteed protection of rights, the opportunity to combine their main job with scientific or creative activities and receive fair wages.

Streamlining the legal status of state and municipal officials helps to increase the efficiency of public administration, minimize corruption risks and strengthen public trust in the authorities.
https://24.kg/english/331986/
views: 136
