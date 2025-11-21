14:24
Authorities amend decree on supporting small business and tax control

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree amending the document «On supporting small business and creating a favorable tax and customs climate.»

The amendments are aimed at streamlining the state registration of legal entities and clarifying the functions of government agencies.

According to the new decree, the following changes have been made.

  • The State Tax Service has been given expanded powers to approve forms for reports, declarations, documents, notifications, patents, contracts, and other materials. Taxpayers will be able to submit these forms both on paper and electronically.
  • The coordinating bodies responsible for sanitary-epidemiological, veterinary, phytosanitary, and transport control have been clarified.

For example, the State Tax Service will coordinate goods registration points at the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border. The State Customs Service will coordinate automobile checkpoints on the Kyrgyz section of the EAEU customs border.

The decree will come into effect in ten days.
