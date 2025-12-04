Sadyr Japarov reviews Pakistan’s latest military and aviation technologies

During his state visit to Pakistan, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov reviewed a military and scientific-technical exposition at the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) in Islamabad.

NASTP is a modern platform that brings together government institutions, research centers and industrial enterprises to develop projects in aviation, space, IT and cybersecurity.

The head of state visited expositions at NASTP Alpha, where aviation equipment, radar and communication systems, simulators, as well as developments in software, artificial intelligence and space technologies were showcased.

He paid special attention to the multirole fighter jet JF-17 Thunder, jointly developed by China and Pakistan. Sadyr Japarov was briefed on the aircraft’s combat capabilities, guidance system, maneuverability and weaponry. He also inspected the cockpit and familiarized himself with the onboard equipment.

The president was shown thelight training aircraft and a helicopter simulator that enables the modeling of various weather conditions and emergency scenarios during pilot training.

Sadyr Japarov praised the high level of the technologies presented and expressed Kyrgyzstan’s readiness to expand cooperation with Pakistan in the field of innovation and high-tech development.