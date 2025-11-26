15:46
"Salam, asker!" — Vladimir Putin surprises honor guard at meeting in Bishkek

A ceremonial official meeting took place at Yntymak Ordo residence in Bishkek between President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who arrived in the country on a state visit.

The Russian leader’s motorcade was accompanied by mounted cavalry. National flags of both countries were raised in the square in front of the residence, an honor guard was lined up, and elements of national culture were added by ethnic warriors and traditional carpets.

After the report from the honor guard commander, the national anthems of Kyrgyzstan and Russia were played. The leaders inspected the troops, and at that moment Vladimir Putin addressed the guard in Kyrgyz, greeting them with the words: «Salam, asker!»

The presidents then introduced their official delegations. The honor guard performed a ceremonial march before them. After the protocol events, Japarov and Putin proceeded into the residence for bilateral talks.

According to the visit program, the leaders are set to discuss key issues of Kyrgyzstan-Russia cooperation, collaboration within integration associations, and current regional topics.
