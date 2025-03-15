16:53
Cabinet of Ministers forecasts growth of trade turnover to $20.1 billion in 2027

According to the forecast of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, foreign trade turnover in 2027 will grow to $20,135 billion. The draft budget for 2025 and the planning period of 2026-2027 is published on the website of the Ministry of Finance.

This year’s foreign trade turnover is projected at $18,066 billion.

Exports of goods, according to the Ministry of Finance, will increase from $3,666 billion in 2025 to $3,735 billion in 2027 in the medium term. The growth in 2025-2027 will be driven by increased exports of cotton fiber, fruits and vegetables, garments and clothing accessories, sheet glass, and cement.

Imports are reported to increase from $14.4 billion this year to $16.4 billion in 2027.

«The average annual nominal growth rate of imports of goods will be 7 percent due to an increase in the supply of petroleum products, ferrous metals and their products, electrical machinery, equipment and devices, plastics and plastic products, clothing and its accessories, food products (including agricultural raw materials),» the explanatory note to the document says.
