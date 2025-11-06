13:20
USD 87.45
EUR 100.46
RUB 1.08
English

Kyrgyzstan issues its first stablecoin — USDKG

Kyrgyzstan has officially issued its first national stablecoin, USDKG, the Ministry of Finance announced. The state-backed digital asset is pegged to the Kyrgyz som. According to data from the Open Budget portal, the issuance cost the national budget 438,480.75 soms.

The stablecoin’s release was registered a week ago with the Financial Market Regulation and Supervision Service.

The issuer of the asset is Virtual Asset Issuer JSC, whose sole founder is the Ministry of Finance.

USDKG thus becomes Kyrgyzstan’s first government-backed digital asset.

In late October, Binance founder Changpeng Zhao was the first to announce that the country had launched a national stablecoin.

Earlier, the President of Kyrgyzstan instructed the government to launch the KGST stablecoin and begin testing the digital som. The issue was discussed during a meeting of the National Council for the Development of Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies, attended by President Sadyr Japarov and Binance founder Changpeng Zhao.
link: https://24.kg/english/349885/
views: 171
Print
Related
National stablecoin launched in Kyrgyzstan, Binance app available in Kyrgyz
President instructs to launch KGST stablecoin and start digital som testing
Virtual asset transactions in Kyrgyzstan exceed 860 billion soms for six months
Digital som and KGST stablecoin: Sadyr Japarov and Binance discuss crypto future
Popular
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept card payments only Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept card payments only
President instructs Energy Ministry to abolish unlimited electricity tariff President instructs Energy Ministry to abolish unlimited electricity tariff
Less power, higher tariff: Unlimited electricity plan offered to Kyrgyzstanis Less power, higher tariff: Unlimited electricity plan offered to Kyrgyzstanis
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains psychologist and police officer SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains psychologist and police officer
6 November, Thursday
13:04
Russia to increase preferential diesel supplies to Kyrgyzstan by 100,000 tons Russia to increase preferential diesel supplies to Kyr...
12:56
Aktan Arym Kubat's film Kara Kyzyl Sary wins UNESCO award
12:27
Smog covers central part of Bishkek and northern residential areas
12:14
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrives in USA
12:01
Corruption scheme uncovered at Construction Ministry and Emergencies Ministry