Poachers fined 35,000 soms in Kemin district

Three residents of Kemin district were charged with illegal hunting and fined 35,000 soms. NABU Kyrgyzstan reported on its Facebook page.

According to the organization, three men engaged in illegal hunting were detained in the village of Taldy-Bulak, Kemin district during a raid conducted by NABU Kyrgyzstan’s Bars group and representatives of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment, and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic.

They reportedly shot two chukars and two pheasants. Reports were drawn up and offenders were fined a total of 35,000 soms.

Two hunting rifles, found without permits, were also confiscated from the detainees. The weapons were handed over to the district police department as evidence.