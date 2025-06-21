13:31
Weapons and fishing nets confiscated from poachers on Son-Kul Lake

During a raid on Son-Kul Lake, environmentalists confiscated 2.5 kilometers of poaching nets, weapons and gear, and detained three men without permits for firearms. The press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to them, the violators were found on Bychan pasture from Ak-Tala district side. Two more citizens, who had weapons, violated rules of their storage — they were fined 25,000 soms each.

In addition, inspectors managed to save about 50 fish, which were freed from the nets and released into the lake. All seized gear, including 2,500 meters of nets, were destroyed. Two administrative protocols were drawn up.

The Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision emphasizes: Son-Kul is a specially protected natural area, where hunting and unauthorized fishing are completely prohibited. Raids in this area will continue.
