Increase in poaching and deforestation reported in Kyrgyzstan

Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan Meder Mashiev stated at a briefing that, compared to previous years, an increase in cases of poaching and deforestation is registered in Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, 333 cases of illegal logging were registered in 2024, surpassing figures from previous years. The minister attributed the rise in deforestation to a boom in the construction sector.

Mashiev also highlighted the growing number of poaching cases, emphasizing that combating them is increasingly difficult due to poachers’ use of modern technology and weapons. «A new approach is needed to effectively tackle this issue, which requires significant financial resources,» he said.