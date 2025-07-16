14:43
More than kilometer of poaching nets removed from Issyk-Kul Lake

Regular anti-poaching measures continue on Issyk-Kul Lake. During the raid, 1,150 meters of synthetic nets were pulled out of the water. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Kul region reported.

During the inspection, 300 meters of nets were found near the village of Toru-Aigyr, 400 meters — near the village of Oruktu, 450 meters — near the village of Kozhoyar.

According to the police, the seized gear poses a threat to aquatic inhabitants and disrupts the ecological balance of the lake.

The main goals of these raids are to prevent poaching and preserve water resources.

Residents and guests of the region are urged to contact the police or call 102 if poaching activity is detected.
