16:15
USD 87.36
EUR 101.71
RUB 1.08
English

Cabinet of Ministers strengthens measures for road safety

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved amendments to several resolutions aimed at improving road safety. The resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Now the Ministry of Transport and Communications is required to conduct a safety audit of all stages of road design, construction and reconstruction with the participation of accredited specialists. In addition, project customers must monitor compliance with safety standards and conduct an examination of documents before construction begins.

These measures are designed to systematically identify and minimize risks for road users, reduce the likelihood of accidents and improve road safety throughout the country.

The resolution will come into force in 10 days.
link: https://24.kg/english/341487/
views: 122
Print
Related
Meeting of presidents: Additional police forces to be drawn up to Issyk-Kul
Measures to ensure road safety of schoolchildren to be enhanced during winter
Low culture and behavior on roads - main reasons for poor safety
Employee of Road Safety Department attacks driver in Osh city
Speeding - most frequent road safety rules violation in Kyrgyzstan
New uniform and vehicles of Road Traffic Safety Department
Mosques in Kyrgyzstan began to preach sermons on road safety
Popular
Bishkek resident sells narcotic drugs without prescription Bishkek resident sells narcotic drugs without prescription
Kyrgyzstan introduces new standards in medical and social disability assessment Kyrgyzstan introduces new standards in medical and social disability assessment
Personal exhibition of Nurbek Zholbunov to open in Bishkek Personal exhibition of Nurbek Zholbunov to open in Bishkek
Southern part of Chui/Kurmanjan Datka intersection opened after repairs Southern part of Chui/Kurmanjan Datka intersection opened after repairs
29 August, Friday
16:09
Fund to save parks to be created in Bishkek Fund to save parks to be created in Bishkek
16:03
Kyrgyzstan bans tour companies without accreditation from organizing Umrah
15:50
Kyrgyzstan to raise pensions starting October 1
15:36
New poultry farm opened in Bazar-Korgon district
15:29
Arashan–Chunkurchak: Tourist route undergoing major repairs