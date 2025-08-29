Cabinet of Ministers strengthens measures for road safety

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved amendments to several resolutions aimed at improving road safety. The resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Now the Ministry of Transport and Communications is required to conduct a safety audit of all stages of road design, construction and reconstruction with the participation of accredited specialists. In addition, project customers must monitor compliance with safety standards and conduct an examination of documents before construction begins.

These measures are designed to systematically identify and minimize risks for road users, reduce the likelihood of accidents and improve road safety throughout the country.

The resolution will come into force in 10 days.