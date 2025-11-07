14:09
Kyrgyzstan and China intend to cooperate in production of medicinal plant seeds

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev met with a delegation from the People’s Republic of China led by Ho Weiping, Vice Chairman of the Gansu Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry reported.

According to the ministry, during the meeting, the parties discussed cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and China in the agricultural sector. Particular attention was paid to the joint production of vegetable and medicinal plant seeds. Gansu Province has high agricultural potential, accounting for up to 70 percent of China’s seed production, and is renowned for its research institutes.

During the talks, the issue of eradicating the thorny bushes of altygana and caragana in the Suusamyr Valley of Kyrgyzstan was also raised.

The parties discussed the possibility of not only rooting these bushes out, which occupy pastures, but also processing them for feed and fertilizer. In this regard, the creation of a joint venture is planned.

Furthermore, the parties discussed providing Kyrgyzstan with specialized agricultural equipment from China for potato cultivation, sharing experience, and training highly qualified specialists. Specialists from relevant departments of the two countries will begin working together in this area.

During the talks, it was noted that cooperation in these areas will increase trade between the two countries.

According to statistics, trade between Kyrgyzstan and China amounted to $23 billion in 2024, and reached $22 billion in the first nine months of 2025. Meanwhile, agricultural exports from Kyrgyzstan have doubled.
