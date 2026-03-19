Chinese Ambassador: Obtaining a visa to China is simple and available online

Obtaining a visa to China is not difficult and can be done online, Chinese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Liu Jiangping said at a briefing.

She made the statement in response to a question from a 24.kg news agency correspondent about complaints from some citizens of Kyrgyzstan who say that getting a visa to China is complicated and expensive.

According to the Ambassador, such claims do not reflect reality.

«Those who have applied know that visas are issued without problems. Since June 2025, visas can be obtained by submitting an online application. In addition, we hope that the Consulate General of China in Osh will soon resume its work, which will further facilitate visa issuance for citizens of Kyrgyzstan,» Liu Jiangping said.

The Ambassador added that discussions are actively underway regarding the introduction of a visa-free regime between the two countries.

«I am confident that negotiations between our countries will yield positive results,» she noted.