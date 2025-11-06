2025 Elections: Mahmadali Vatanzoda appointed Head of CIS IPA Observer Mission

Mahmadali Vatanzoda, Chair of the Committee on Ensuring Constitutional Guarantees, Human and Civil Rights and Freedoms and Legality of the Parliament of Tajikistan, has been appointed coordinator of the international observer group from the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly (IPA CIS) for the upcoming early parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan. The corresponding order was signed by Valentina Matvienko, Chairperson of the CIS IPA Council and the Federation Council of the Russian Federation.

The observer group will include representatives of parliaments from CIS member states, officials of the Assembly, and experts from the CIS IPA International Institute for Monitoring Democracy Development. International observers are participating in election monitoring at the invitation of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

The early elections for deputies of the 8th convocation of the Zhogorku Kenesh will be held on November 30.

The election campaign will begin on November 10 and end 24 hours before voting—at 8 a.m. on November 29. Applications from voters wishing to vote outside polling stations will be accepted until November 28.

The final election results will be tallied and officially announced by December 14.