Sadyr Japarov's official visit to Egypt: Number of documents signed

Following Sadyr Japarov’s official visit to Egypt, a number of bilateral documents aimed at strengthening Kyrgyzstan-Egypt cooperation were signed. The presidential press service reported.
The following documents were signed:
- An agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of Egypt on visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, service, and special passports;
- An agreement on economic, scientific, and technical cooperation between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of Egypt;
- An agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of Egypt on cooperation in agriculture;
- An agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of Egypt on cooperation in higher education;
- A Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy of Egypt on cooperation in the energy sector;
- A Memorandum of Understanding between the National Investment Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic and the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones of Egypt;
- A Memorandum of Understanding between the National Agency for Religious Affairs and Interethnic Relations of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Awqaf of Egypt;
- A Memorandum of Understanding between the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Central Bank of Egypt.