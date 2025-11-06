11:46
Sadyr Japarov's official visit to Egypt: Number of documents signed

Following Sadyr Japarov’s official visit to Egypt, a number of bilateral documents aimed at strengthening Kyrgyzstan-Egypt cooperation were signed. The presidential press service reported.

The following documents were signed:

  • An agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of Egypt on visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, service, and special passports;
  • An agreement on economic, scientific, and technical cooperation between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of Egypt;
  • An agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of Egypt on cooperation in agriculture;
  • An agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of Egypt on cooperation in higher education;
  • A Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy of Egypt on cooperation in the energy sector;
  • A Memorandum of Understanding between the National Investment Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic and the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones of Egypt;
  • A Memorandum of Understanding between the National Agency for Religious Affairs and Interethnic Relations of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Awqaf of Egypt;
  • A Memorandum of Understanding between the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Central Bank of Egypt.
