Sadyr Japarov proposes creating Kyrgyz-Egyptian parliamentary friendship groups

During his official visit to Egypt, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with Speaker of the House of Representatives of Egypt Hanafi Ali Jebali in Cairo. The presidential press service reported.

According to the press service, the speaker spoke about the Egyptian Parliament, which has a history spanning over 150 years. The parties discussed strengthening interparliamentary ties and improving the legal framework.

Hanafi Ali Jebali warmly welcomed Sadyr Japarov’s first official visit in the history of bilateral relations, noting that his arrival is of great importance for strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between the two countries.

He praised the Kyrgyz President’s decision to make his first visit to the African continent, beginning in Egypt, as a symbol of high respect.

Sadyr Japarov noted that, despite the distance, the peoples of the Kyrgyz Republic and Egypt are bound by ties of friendship and shared spiritual values. He proposed creating parliamentary friendship groups and holding joint parliamentary forums and consultations.

The head of state announced that Kyrgyzstan would hold parliamentary elections on November 30 and invited representatives of the Egyptian Parliament to participate as international observers.

He also wished Hanafi Ali Jebali and his team success in the upcoming elections of members of the House of Representatives.

Sadyr Japarov invited him to pay an official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic and expressed confidence that Kyrgyzstan-Egypt relations have great prospects.
