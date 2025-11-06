Kyrgyzstan ready to cooperate with Egypt in innovation and fintech

The first-ever Kyrgyz-Egyptian business forum was held in Cairo with the participation of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, Prime Minister of Egypt Mostafa Madbouly, and representatives of the Egyptian business community. The presidential press service reported.

The meeting was held as part of Sadyr Japarov’s official visit to Egypt.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly emphasized that the agreements reached and signed will elevate relations between the two countries to a new level.

For his part, the President of Kyrgyzstan noted that the country is interested in developing comprehensive relations with Egypt.

He stated that Kyrgyzstan is ready to cooperate with its Egyptian partners in innovation and fintech.

Particular attention was paid to the development of transport and logistics ties during the meeting.

In this regard, Sadyr Japarov announced the start of construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, which, when connected to international routes, will create new alternative trade routes between Asia, Europe, and Africa.

He also noted that the Kyrgyz Republic, as a member of the Eurasian Economic Union, supports the ongoing negotiations between Egypt and the Union on concluding a free trade agreement.

The head of state invited Egyptian entrepreneurs to visit Kyrgyzstan to learn about the country’s economic opportunities and investment potential.