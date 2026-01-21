10:47
USD 87.45
EUR 102.51
RUB 1.12
English

Kyrgyzstan approves agreement with Egypt on economic, scientific cooperation

The Cabinet of Ministers approved an agreement between the governments of Kyrgyzstan and Egypt on economic, scientific, and technical cooperation. The document was signed on November 5, 2025, in Cairo.

According to the resolution, the Ministry of Economy and Commerce was designated as the body responsible for implementing the agreement. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was instructed to notify the Egyptian side of the completion of all necessary domestic procedures for the document’s entry into force by the Kyrgyz Republic.

The resolution was adopted in accordance with the requirements of legislation on international treaties and is aimed at developing bilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Egypt in key areas.

The document will enter into force in 10 days.
link: https://24.kg/english/358665/
views: 69
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to open Embassy in Egypt
Sadyr Japarov visits Giza Pyramids and Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo
Sadyr Japarov's official visit to Egypt: Number of documents signed
Kyrgyzstan ready to cooperate with Egypt in innovation and fintech
Sadyr Japarov proposes creating Kyrgyz-Egyptian parliamentary friendship groups
Kyrgyzstan plans to open Embassy in Egypt
Official meeting of Sadyr Japarov with President of Egypt takes place in Cairo
Sadyr Japarov arrives in Egypt for official visit
Sadyr Japarov to make first-ever official visit to Egypt
Former Kyrgyz Greco-Roman wrestling coach leads Egypt to medals
Popular
Cabinet adopts five-year strategy to reform corporate reporting and auditing Cabinet adopts five-year strategy to reform corporate reporting and auditing
Rules for passport issuance and citizen registration simplified in Kyrgyzstan Rules for passport issuance and citizen registration simplified in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan updates procedure for selecting candidates for EEC Kyrgyzstan updates procedure for selecting candidates for EEC
Cabinet approves standard charter for colleges and lyceums Cabinet approves standard charter for colleges and lyceums
21 January, Wednesday
10:44
Burned-out car with bodies of two people found in Moskovsky district Burned-out car with bodies of two people found in Mosko...
10:38
Russian children under 14 need international passports to enter Kyrgyzstan
10:33
Kyrgyzstan ranks 117th in Global AI Adoption Index
10:27
Kyrgyzstan approves agreement with Egypt on economic, scientific cooperation
10:12
Kyrgyz jewelers to be trained by Italian masters
20 January, Tuesday
17:56
Free replacement of permanent driver’s licenses extended for indefinite period
17:38
New Deputy Chairman of National Bank appointed in Kyrgyzstan
17:01
Diplomats discuss opening of Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan in Sochi
16:55
Licenses of 35 pawnshops suspended in Kyrgyzstan over year