Kyrgyzstan approves agreement with Egypt on economic, scientific cooperation

The Cabinet of Ministers approved an agreement between the governments of Kyrgyzstan and Egypt on economic, scientific, and technical cooperation. The document was signed on November 5, 2025, in Cairo.

According to the resolution, the Ministry of Economy and Commerce was designated as the body responsible for implementing the agreement. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was instructed to notify the Egyptian side of the completion of all necessary domestic procedures for the document’s entry into force by the Kyrgyz Republic.

The resolution was adopted in accordance with the requirements of legislation on international treaties and is aimed at developing bilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Egypt in key areas.

The document will enter into force in 10 days.