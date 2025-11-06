11:47
Sadyr Japarov visits Giza Pyramids and Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo

As part of the cultural program of his official visit to Egypt, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov visited the famous pyramid complex on the Giza plateau and a museum. The presidential press service reported.

The head of state was told about the history of the pyramids, which symbolize Egypt’s ancient civilization and cultural heritage.

He then visited the Grand Egyptian Museum, which was officially opened by the president of the country on November 1.

It is the largest archaeological museum in the world, housing a collection of ancient Egyptian artifacts.

Sadyr Japarov viewed the unique exhibits and noted the museum’s importance in preserving global cultural heritage.

In conclusion, he left a note in the museum’s guest book, expressing gratitude to the Egyptian side for the warm welcome and the opportunity to experience the history of a great civilization.
